Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan, the three generations of the Roshan family, are coming together to celebrate their legacy in cinema in The Roshans. The OTT giant Netflix on Wednesday announced the docu-series which will showcase the rich tapestry of Roshans’ multi-generational legacy through song and stories. The docuseries will feature candid interviews with industry peers, offering their perspectives on the Roshan legacy.

Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the documentary series will reportedly release on January 10, 2025. However, the OTT giant has not yet revealed the release date officially. The release will coincide with Hrithik Roshan's birthday and also mark his 25 years in the industry since his debut. Talking about the docu-series, Roshans said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honour to showcase our journey to the audience.”

“Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honour to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go,” said Ranjan in a statement.

Sharing the first look poster, Netflix wrote, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix.” Soon after, netizens chimed in the comment section to drop their first reaction. A user said, “wtf! pehle I thought this was some chapri Facebook poster but it's real! Netflix has truly lost it! kuch bhi nonsense making!” The second user commented, “Sab log apni biography release kar rahe hai kya Bollywood ke pass ab content nahi bacha.” “Netflix ko koi kaam danda nahi bc vo faltu nayantara ab roshan kal khan fir kapoor bacchan reality to batayega nahi sab fake hoga,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Netflix earlier released The Romantics, which documented Yash Raj Films and its contributions to Hindi cinema. Amazon Prime Video unveiled the life of coveted screenwrite duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan in the documentary series Angry Young Men.