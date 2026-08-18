The Revolutionaries OTT release date: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf-starrer period drama series to premiere in September

Set against the backdrop of India's freedom movement, The Revolutionaries follows four young revolutionaries -- Rash Behari Bose (Bhuvan Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Rohit Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Pratibha Ranta) and Bagha Jatin (Gurfateh Pirzada). It will premiere on Prime Video on September 11.

Prime Video's period drama The Revolutionaries, starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada, will premiere worldwide on September 11, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. Created and directed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, the series is based on author Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom and explores the lesser-known revolutionaries who played a role in India's freedom struggle, a press release said.

Set against the backdrop of India's freedom movement, The Revolutionaries follows four young revolutionaries -- Rash Behari Bose (Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Ranta) and Bagha Jatin (Pirzada). Born in the aftermath of the 1857 revolt, the four characters are driven by their belief in justice, liberty and freedom as they embark on a dangerous path of armed resistance against the British Empire, according to the official logline. The OTT giant also unveiled the character promos for the four leads.

Advani, known for shows such as Freedom At Midnight, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, and Rocket Boys, said the project gave him an opportunity to bring lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India to audiences. "While inspired by real events and the extraordinary stories of courage documented in Sanjeev Sanyal’s eponymous book, we have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens. I am deeply grateful for how every member of our cast and crew brought remarkable honesty and conviction to their roles", the filmmaker said.

In a joint statement, producers Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani said, "The Revolutionaries is more than a series for us. It has been a labor of love from the moment we first encountered these extraordinary stories. Bringing a project of this scale and historical significance to life demanded an unwavering commitment to the vision of creating a show that is as entertaining as it is audacious. We are incredibly proud of what Nikkhil has achieved as a storyteller here, and of the cast and crew who poured themselves into every frame with conviction and heart."

Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang, and Rutvi Mehta, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the series also features Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. The Revolutionaries will be available in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

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