The Raja Saab trailer X review: Prabhas' double role, evil Sanjay Dutt impress fans, but 'poor VFX' divides internet: 'Hope it's not Adipurush 2.0'

Prabhas' upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, has vision, grandeur, a balance of horror with comedy, but many netizens have pointed out 'cartoonish and childish' VFX.

Headlined by Prabhas, the much-anticipated horror comedy, The Raja Saab, is ready to amaze the cinephiles, and the team promises it will be the next big fantasy adventure. On September 29, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer of the film, giving an insight into the world of The Raja Saab. The trailer opens with Prabhas’ character being controlled by Boman Irani’s character through hypnosis, immediately creating an intense and mysterious atmosphere.

It also showcases his romance with the three leading ladies, with Prabhas’ witty, lively, and playful side making a strong comeback. Several light-hearted moments and perfectly timed comic sequences throughout the trailer balance the chills, making it both thrilling and fun.

The suspense heightens in a flashback where an old woman worships Goddess Durga, praying for her grandson—Prabhas—followed by haunting visuals of the grand Haveli, chilling action, and a powerful soundtrack. Sanjay Dutt appears as a rugged, eerie figure, sending shivers across audiences. The trailer culminates with a reveal of Prabhas’ double role as the undisputed king, leaving fans intrigued about the story and the many surprises that lie ahead.

Watch the trailer

As soon as The Raja Saab trailer was unveiled, it went viral in no time. As far as the netizens' reactions are concerned, it's mixed. While the scale, vision, and Prabhas' dual role are certainly lauded by the majority, the VFX and CGI have been questioned. A netizen wrote, "Music was nothing new & visuals n vfx are next level, they might even change some shots based on reviews as they have much time left. Prabhas is killing every movie this Sankranthi." Another netizen wrote, "It's an average, no high moments, poor VFX People Media Factory." A fan wrote, "It’s good. Will definitely watch in theatres." One of the netizens wrote, "Adipurush 2.0 vibe since vfx is poor with some creatures. Hope execution comes good with the storyline." The Raja Saab was earlier scheduled for a December 2025 release, but now the film will be released on January 9, 2026, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.