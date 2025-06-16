Also starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, The Raja Saab will release on December 5. The teaser has received mixed reactions with fans excited to see vintage Prabhas back, while audiences are calling it "a total cringefest."

The makers of The Raja Saab unveiled the teaser of the Prabhas-starrer at a grand event at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad on Monday, June 16. The teaser has received mixed reactions from the audiences with fans excited to see vintage Prabhas back, while others are calling it "a total cringefest." Netizens are saying that The Raja Saab will get a good opening thanks to Prabhas' fans, but could eventually become the "biggest flop of the year", similar to what happened with Adipurush, the Ramayana adaptation with Prabhas as Lord Rama, in 2023.

Reacting to The Raja Saab teaser, one X user wrote, "A total cringefest. Prabhas simply can't act to save his life. Indian audience are so easily swayed that they keep supporting actors who lack real talent.This is why producers spend so much on mediocre actors who bring crowds to theatres but contribute nothing meaningful to cinema", while another added, "This teaser is the result of when horror meets cringe and cringe meets overacting."

"The Raja Saab teaser is absolute cringe fest. As usual, CGI star Prabhas looks ugly. No real hair, no acting, no expression, zero screen presence. Prabhas can't deliver a hit outside action genre. This movie is going to be a huge disaster", wrote another netizen. An X user also posted, "After Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, it seems that once again Pan India star Prabhas sir is going to get a flop film as The Raja Saab. At present, this is what it seems after watching the teaser."

#TheRajaSaab teaser is absolute cringe fest . as usual CGI star #Prabhas looks ugly. no real hair , no acting , no expression , zero screen presence . Prabhas can't deliver a hit outside action genre. This movie is going to be a huge disaster. pic.twitter.com/bseS6JX6CD — (@marlboroadvv) June 16, 2025

After Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, it seems that once again Pan India star Prabhas sir is going to get a flop film as #RajaSaab. At present, this is what it seems after watching the teaser.#RajaSaabTeaser #Prabhas #NidhiAgerwal #malvikamohanan pic.twitter.com/nW0h4urCtq June 16, 2025

A total cringefest .He simply can't act to save his life .Indian audience are so easily swayed that they keep supporting actors who lack real talent .This's why producers spend so much on mediocre actors who bring crowds to theatres bt contribute nothing meaningful to cinema https://t.co/24waXUzGcp — Michelle Dang (@MichelleDa12014) June 16, 2025

Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the three leading ladies, and Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. Earlier scheduled to release on April 10, the horror comedy got postponed due to delay in its post-production and VFX work. The film will now hit theatres worldwide on December 5 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

