The Raja Saab OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhas-starrer horror comedy that bombed at the box office

Made in a reported massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, The Raja Saab turned out to be a box office bomb as it just earned Rs 145 crore net in India and grossed Rs 207 crore worldwide. The horror comedy has become another massive flop in Prabhas' career after Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 11:26 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Raja Saab OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhas-starrer horror comedy that bombed at the box office
The Raja Saab OTT release date
Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab arrived in theatres on January 9, perfectly timed for the Pongal and Sankranti holidays. The film began its run on a spectacular note, collecting Rs 100.60 crore worldwide and Rs 62.90 crore net in India on its opening day. However, the initial euphoria was short-lived, with collections dipping sharply as negative word of mouth set in. The film faced widespread criticism for its uneven screenplay, illogical narrative, awkward dialogues and uninspired direction, with several critics and viewers labelling it "one of the biggest cinematic disappointments in recent times."

Now, eight weeks after its theatrical run, The Raja Saab will have its digital premiere on Jio Hotstar on February 6. The OTT platform Jio Hotstar Telugu took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and captioned it, "Mana time start ayyindhi. This Feb 6th, step into the trance of the India’s Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar! #TheRajaSaabOnJioHotstar #TheRajaSaab #JioHotstar." The Prabhas-starrer released in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The streaming giant hasn't cleary stated if the film will be made available in all the five languages on its platform.

Made in a reported massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, The Raja Saab turned out to be a box office bomb as it just earned Rs 145 crore net in India and grossed Rs 207 crore worldwide. The horror comedy has become another massive flop in Prabhas' career after Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush. The pan-India star will now hope to bounce back with his upcoming releases, Fauzi and Spirit. While the historical drama Fauzi will hit theatres later this year, the cop action thriller Spirit will release on March 5, 2027.

Coming back to The Raja Saab, apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The horror comedy was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production and VFX work.

READ | Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them? Why did singer apologise to superstar?
