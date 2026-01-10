FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…

Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire, transferred Rs 6,210 crore to his employees

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian: 'I'm not closing doors to experiences in life'

US hikes H-1B visa premium processing fees; how will Indians be impacted?

Good News for Apple Users: iPhone 17 to be available at Rs 74999 huge discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and more; check details here

Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji-starrer crime thriller preponed, Yash Raj Films unveil new release date and first poster

Makar Sankranti 2026: January 14 or 15? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

BIG update on UP school admission process, Yogi Adityanath govt removes requirement of...

Kamal Haasan demands 'principled relook' at film certification process amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan row: 'What is required now is...'

Emraan Hashmi makes big statement on Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar's success: 'There is a crap mentality in...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'

The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless

Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire, transferred Rs 6,210 crore to his employees

Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'

Despite earning Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day, Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is being criticised for its weak script, senseless story, cringe dialogues, and messy direction with some even calling it "one of the biggest cinematic disappointments."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 07:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'
The Raja Saab director Maruthi on negative reviews
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Prabhas, the fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab hit theatres on January 9 and received a thunderous opening. The Maruthi directorial collected Rs 112 crore gross worldwide on its first day of release, becoming the sixth Prabhas film to score the Rs 100-crore opening after Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD. However, The Raja Saab is also facing huge criticism from a section of the audiences and the critics for its weak script, senseless story, cringe dialogues, and messy direction with some even calling it "one of the biggest cinematic disappointments."

The makers held a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, in which they responded to the negative reactions for the film. Director Mauthi said, "The intellectuals are discussing various episodes in the film, and the ones who didn’t understand it are the ones cursing us. I have seen a lot of mixed reactions. All I urge is for everyone not to prejudge the film and decide the result." TG Vishwa Prasad, who has bankrolled the film under his banner People Media Factory, added, "We are very happy. We expected it to cross Rs 100 crore, but it made Rs 112 crore. Many families and kids are coming to the theatres and appreciating it. A few intellectuals are giving mixed feedback and going too deep into the story."

Maruthi and Prasad also talked about the scenes featuring Prabhas in old look that were featured in the trailer but were missing from the film, leaving the fans disappointed. The director stated, "Prabhas fans aren’t disappointed with the film, but aren’t satisfied either. That's because we showed him in an old getup in the trailer with an attitude and swag. In the process of searching for that look, the fans' brains couldn’t process the story I was showing. Keeping that in mind, I sat last evening to make the second half of the film sharper and include the missing scenes from the 6 PM show today. I am sure that the 8-9 minute episode will be mind-blowing." 

"There’s a 4-minute content of Prabhas in his old avatar that’s missing in the movie. One week back, due to an unfortunate incident and the server being down, we had the output, but it needed cleanup and minor corrections. We have done it and sent it to theatres now", the producer explained the reason why such scenes went missing from the film.

The production house also shared on its social media handles that new scenes will be added from Saturday evening. "THE ONE YOU ALL HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR. OLD GETUP SEQUENCE is finally adding from today’s evening shows onwards", the post read. The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

READ | The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'
The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film
REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…
REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless
Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire, transferred Rs 6,210 crore to his employees
Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire,
Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian: 'I'm not closing doors to experiences in life'
Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian
US hikes H-1B visa premium processing fees; how will Indians be impacted?
US hikes H-1B visa premium processing fees; how will Indians be impacted?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement