PM Modi flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat trains, 3 more to follow; Check route, stoppages, timings and other details
The Raja Saab box office collection day 9: Prabhas-starrer horror comedy is a complete disaster, earns just Rs 3 crore
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan steals spotlight at Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, fans call him 'world's biggest superstar'
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details
Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans
AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'
US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans
Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'
Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei acknowledges ‘several thousand’ deaths in unrest, over 3,000 reported
Yuzvendra Chahal recreates viral meme 'Krrish Ka Sunega', warns bowlers ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral
ENTERTAINMENT
The Raja Saab has been completely rejected by the audiences, and is now among the biggest box office failures of Prabhas' career, alongside Radhe Shyam, Saaho, and Adipurush. The Maruthi directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.
Headlined by Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab hit theatres on January 9, ahead of the Pongal and Sankranti festivities. The film took a strong opening at the box office, raking in Rs 100.60 crore worldwide and Rs 62.90 crore net in India on its first day, including Rs 9.15 crore from paid previews on January 8. However, the Prabhas-starrer has struggled to maintain momentum since its opening, facing widespread criticism from both audiences and critics for its confusing screenplay, illogical narrative, awkward dialogues, and lacklustre direction.
In its first eight days, The Raja Saab collected Rs 133.75 crore net at the Indian box office. The film is seeing no signs of recovery even over its second weekend. On its second Saturday, the ninth day of release, the Prabhas-starrer earned just Rs 3 crore, down from Rs 3.5 crore on the preceding Friday, as per Sacnilk. This decline indicates that the film has been completely rejected by the audiences, and is now among the biggest box office failures of Prabhas' career, alongside Radhe Shyam, Saaho, and Adipurush.
The Raja Saab director Maruthi has blamed on the audiences for the film's poor reception he said at an event, "Audiences watch a film for about three hours on screen, but it is the result of nearly three years of relentless effort, stress, learning, and creative struggle. When such work is mocked or dismissed so easily, it does hurt, even if we choose to stay silent. Viewers watched The Raja Saab in a festive mood, expecting light entertainment. This may have stopped them from fully connecting with the deeper layers of the narrative."
Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The horror comedy was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production and VFX work.
READ | AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'