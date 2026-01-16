The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: Prabhas film continues to struggle, earns less than Saaho, Adipurush in first week

Mounted on a budget of Rs 400 crore, The Raja Saab is set to become one of the biggest commercial disasters in Indian cinema. In its first week, Prabhas' latest release has earned significantly less than even his two biggest flops, Saaho and Adipurush, did during the same period.

Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab was released in the theatres on January 9, ahead of the Pongal and Sankranti festivities. The film took a fantastic start at the box office and grossed Rs 100.60 crore worldwide and earned Rs 62.90 crore net in India (including Rs 9.15 crore from the paid previews on January 8) on its opening day. However, the Prabhas-starrer has been struggling at the box office since then as it has received massive criticism from the audiences and critics for its convoluted screenplay, illogical narrative, cringe-worthy dialogues, and lacklustre direction.

In its first six days, The Raja Saab earned Rs 124.75 crore at the Indian box office and grossed Rs 182 crore worldwide. On its seventh day, as per the easrly estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film added Rs 5.65 crore to its domestic earnings, taking its first week collections to Rs 130.40 crore net in India. Mounted on a budget of Rs 400 crore, it is set to become one of the biggest commercial disasters in Indian cinema. In its first week, Prabhas' latest release has earned significantly less than even his two biggest flops, Saaho and Adipurush, did during the same period.

The 2019 action thriller Saaho amassed Rs 265.65 crore in its first week, but ended its lifetime theatrical run at Rs 310.60 crore net in India, fallig short of its budget of Rs 350 crore. On the other hand, the 2023 mytholgical drama Adipurush was one of the costliest Indian films with a massive budget of Rs 600 crore. After it was massively panned by the audiences for its poor characterisation, pedestrian dialogues, and horrible visual effects, the film just collected just Rs 288 crore net in India, with its first-week earnings of Rs 260 crore.

Coming back to The Raja Saab, apart from Prabhas, the horror comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The horror comedy was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production and VFX work.

READ | Akshaye Khanna to be back as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, will shoot extra scenes for sequel: Report