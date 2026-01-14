The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth, marches towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

After seeing massive decline in its collections after Rs 100-crore opening, The Raja Saab finally saw some growth in its collections on its sixth day. The fantasy horror comedy stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

The fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab, led by Prabhas and helmed by Maruthi, hit theatres on January 9, ahead of the Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2026 festivities. It took a thunderous opening of just above Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office. In India, the film earned Rs 62.90 crore net in India (including paid previews of Rs 9.15 crore on January 8).

Since its second day of release, the Prabhas-starrer has been witnessing major decline in its collections after negative reviews and poor word-of-mouth. The Raja Saab has been heavily criticised for its boring screenplay, illogical storytelling, cringe-worthy dialogues, and weak direction, with some even calling it one of the most disappointing cinematic experiences in recent times.

However, the film saw a surprise growth in its collections on Wednesday, its sixth day of release. In the first five days, the horror comedy earned Rs 119.40 crore net in India. On its sixth day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, it added Rs 5.25 crore, higher than Rs 4.80 crore it had collected the previous day.

With this, The Raja Saab has amassed Rs 124.65 crore net at the India box office in six days. On the global front, the Prabhas film had already grossed Rs 175.70 crore in its first five days. Adding the overseas figures from the sixth day, the film has now collected over Rs 180 crore worldwide and will hopefully cross the Rs 200 crore-mark at the global box office in its second weekend.

Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The horror comedy was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production and VFX work.

