The Raja Saab box office collection day 5: Prabhas film continues to decline, set to become huge flop, earns just Rs...

Headlined by Prabhas and helmed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab was released in the cinemas on January 9, ahead of the Sankranthi 2026 festivities. Mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, the film was expected to perform well at the box office considering Prabhas' massive stardom and its pan-India release in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil languages. It took a strong opening with Rs 62.90 crore net in India and Rs 100.60 crore gross worldwide, but its box office collections have declined since then due to poor reviews and negative word-of-mouth.

In its three-day opening weekend, The Raja Saab earned Rs 108 crore net in India. On its first Monday, the film slipped to single digits and just collected Rs 6.60 crore. The film has fallen further on its first Tuesday as the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk suggest that it just managed to earn Rs 4.85 crore on its fifth day of release. As its five-day net domestic earnings have reached just around Rs 120 crore across all languages in India, The Raja Saab is set to become the next biggest flop in Prabhas' career after Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. The Telugu superstar will now hope to bounce back with Fauzi and Spirit.

The Maruthi directorial has drawn sharp criticism for its boring screenplay, illogical storytelling, cringe-worthy dialogues, and uninspired direction. Viewers have particularly slammed the film for failing to strike a balance between humour and horror, with many branding the Prabhas-starrer as one of the most disappointing cinematic experiences in recent times. After the early negative reviews, the makers went a step further by adding extra scenes from the second day of release, but the move failed to draw audiences back to theatres.

Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The horror comedy was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production and VFX work.

