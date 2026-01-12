The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

On its first Monday, The Raja Saab has crashed at the box office. Prabhas-starrer dropped to single digits on its fourth day of release and earned just Rs 5.40 crore. It has been receiving negative reviews from the audiences and critics, leading to major decline in its collections.

The fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab, headlined by Prabhas, hit theatres on Friday, January 9, and received a thunderous opening at the box office as it grossed Rs 100.60 crore worldwide and earned Rs 62.90 crore net in India (including Rs 9.15 crore from the paid previews on Thursday). But, the Maruthi directorial has been witnessing massive drop in its collections since then. On its second and third day, the film earned just Rs 26 crore and Rs 19.10 crore, taking its three-day opening weekend total to Rs 108 crore net in India.

And now, on its first Monday, The Raja Saab has crashed at the box office. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Prabhas-starrer dropped to single digits on its fourth day of release and earned just Rs 5.40 crore. Its four-day net domestic total now stands at Rs 113.40 crore. It seems that the Maruthi film, which had a pan-India release in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, will struggle to bounce back at the box office.

The fantasy horror comedy has been receiving negative reviews from the audiences and critics, leading to major decline in its collections. The Raja Saab has been heavily criticised for its incoherent screenplay, illogical narrative, cringe-worthy dialogues, and lacklustre direction. People have pointed out that the film fails to effectively blend humour and horror, with several of them even describing the Prabhas-led project as one of the biggest cinematic disappointments in recent times.

Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The horror comedy was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production and VFX work.



