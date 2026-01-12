FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach

DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran

Hema Malini REACTS to rift rumours with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death: 'I don't know why...'

PM Modi to shift to new office, residence after leaving South Block on Makar Sankranti, check details

India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha, daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to singer

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

The Raja Saab box office day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

On its first Monday, The Raja Saab has crashed at the box office. Prabhas-starrer dropped to single digits on its fourth day of release and earned just Rs 5.40 crore. It has been receiving negative reviews from the audiences and critics, leading to major decline in its collections.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 01:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...
The Raja Saab box office collection day 4
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab, headlined by Prabhas, hit theatres on Friday, January 9, and received a thunderous opening at the box office as it grossed Rs 100.60 crore worldwide and earned Rs 62.90 crore net in India (including Rs 9.15 crore from the paid previews on Thursday). But, the Maruthi directorial has been witnessing massive drop in its collections since then. On its second and third day, the film earned just Rs 26 crore and Rs 19.10 crore, taking its three-day opening weekend total to Rs 108 crore net in India.

And now, on its first Monday, The Raja Saab has crashed at the box office. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Prabhas-starrer dropped to single digits on its fourth day of release and earned just Rs 5.40 crore. Its four-day net domestic total now stands at Rs 113.40 crore. It seems that the Maruthi film, which had a pan-India release in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, will struggle to bounce back at the box office.

The fantasy horror comedy has been receiving negative reviews from the audiences and critics, leading to major decline in its collections. The Raja Saab has been heavily criticised for its incoherent screenplay, illogical narrative, cringe-worthy dialogues, and lacklustre direction. People have pointed out that the film fails to effectively blend humour and horror, with several of them even describing the Prabhas-led project as one of the biggest cinematic disappointments in recent times.

Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The horror comedy was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production and VFX work.

READ | Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha, daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to singer
Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17
Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan
The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...
The Raja Saab box office day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test
Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran
DNA TV Show: Trump threatens strong military action amid rising protest in Iran
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement