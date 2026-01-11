The Raja Saab box office collection day 3: Prabhas film crosses Rs 100 crore in India despite huge criticism, earns Rs...

Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The Maruthi-directed fantasy horror comedy has earned over Rs 100 crore net in India in its opening weekend.

Headlined by Prabhas, the fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab opened to a thunderous response at the box office upon its release on January 9. The film amassed Rs 100.60 crore worldwide on its first day of release. Thus, Prabhas stands alone as the only Indian actor to have six films surpass the Rs 100-crore mark on their opening day. His earlier releases to reach this benchmark include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, and Kalki 2898 AD.

However, despite the blockbuster start, the Maruthi directorial has drawn heavy criticism from majority of the audiences and critics alike. Many have slammed the film for its incoherent screenplay, illogical narrative, cringe-worthy dialogues, and lacklustre direction, with some stating that The Raja Saab has failed to combine the humour and horror elements effectively, and called the Prabhas film "one of the biggest cinematic disappointments."

In the first two days, Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 88.90 crore net in India. Till 7 pm on Sunday, The Raja Saab has collected Rs 15 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. Thus, the horror comedy has breached the Rs 100-crore mark in India its opening weekend. Talking about its global collections, the film had amassed Rs 138 crore gross in the first two days. With its third-day collection, the Maruthi film has grossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide.

The majority of The Raja Saab's box office numbers are being driven by its original Telugu version, largely on the back of Prabhas' star power, while the dubbed releases in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam are struggling to attract audiences. Notably, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, even in its sixth week, is outperforming The Raja Saab during its opening weekend.

Apart from Prabhas, the horror comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The Raja Saab is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. It was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production and VFX work.

REAL | Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...