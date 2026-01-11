The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Prabhas film sees massive 50% drop amid negative reviews, earns just Rs...

Amid the negative reviews, The Raja Saab witnessed a major decline in its collections on its second day. On Saturday, the Prabhas-starrer dropped by 48.22% and earned Rs 27.85 crore net in India, taking its two-day net domestic collection to Rs 90.75 crore.

Headlined by Prabhas, the fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab took an explosive start at the box office when it hit theatres on January 9. The film, which has been released in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, grossed Rs 100.60 crore worldwide and earned Rs 62.90 crore net in India (including Rs 9.15 crore from the paid previews on Thursday). However, the Maruthi directorial has also received widespread criticism from a section of the audiences and critics for its incoherent script, illogical writing, cringe-worthy dialogues, and weak direction with some even calling it "one of the biggest cinematic disappointments."

Amid these negative reviews, The Raja Saab witnessed a major decline in its collections on its second day. On Saturday, the film dropped by 48.22% and earned Rs 27.85 crore net in India, taking its two-day net domestic collection to Rs 90.75 crore. With a share of Rs 78.68 crore, the original Telugu version has contributed most to these earnings. The Hindi version has collected Rs 11.2 crore in the first two days. On the other hand, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions have earned just Rs 55 lakh, Rs 16 lakh, and Rs 14 lakh, respectively. Talking about its worldwide collections, the Prabhas-starrer has grossed Rs 138.30 crore worldwide in two days. All these box office numbers are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Apart from Prabhas, the horror comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The fantasy horror comedy is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under their banners People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. It was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays in its post-production.

REAL | The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'