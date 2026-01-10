FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes

Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Iran Protests: Australia, Canada and EU strongly criticise killing of protesters, 'Must immediately end the use...'

Deepika Padukone turns heads as bridesmaid in elegant purple bandhani saree at friend’s wedding in New York; SEE PICS

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

Jemimah Rodrigues gets special bat-shaped guitar from Sunil Gavaskar, performs duet with legend | WATCH

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

The Raja Saab has become sixth Prabhas-starrer to earn Rs 100 crore on its opening day after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Kalki 2898 AD. However, the Hindi dubbed version of the horror comedy opened at just Rs 6 crore.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 12:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Led by Prabhas, the fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab has finally been released in the theatres on January 9 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ahead of the Pongal 2026 celebrations. The Maruthi directorial took a bumper opening, smashes the box office, and grossed just above Rs 100 crore worldwide, becoming Prabhas' sixth film to earn Rs 100 crore on its opening day itself after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Kalki 2898 AD.

The Raja Saab earned Rs 9.15 crore net in India from paid previews on Thursday. On Friday, the horror comedy amassed Rs 54.15 crore, taking its official opening day figures to Rs 63.3 crore net and Rs 74.90 crore gross in India. Owing to Prabhas' strong fan following outside India, the film earned Rs 26 crore from the overseas collections as well. This takes The Raja Saab's worldwide opening day collections to Rs 100.90 crore. All the box office figures are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

However, Prabhas' latest release earned just Rs 6.15 crore on its first day of release from its Hindi dubbed version. The Telugu superstar has a massive box office pull in the Hindi heartland as well. Baahubali 2 amassed a massive Rs 41 crore on its opening day, whereas Adipurush earned Rs 37.25 crore. Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar collected Rs 22.50 crore and Rs 15.75 crore, respectively. These figures are also taken from Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, coming back to The Raja Saab, apart from Prabhas, the horror comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The film is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad under his banner People Media Factory. It was initially slated to release on April 10 and December 5 last year, but was postponed due to multiple delays.

