The Perfect Couple: Ishaan Khatter joins Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has now joined the star cast of Nicole Kidman starrer limited series The Perfect Couple. The series is an official adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel. Apart from them, the series also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the official logline states, "Amelia Sacks (Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Shooter Dival, the groom's best friend. He will be seen next in an upcoming period war film Pippa along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

