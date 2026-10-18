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The Paradise OTT release date: When and where to watch Nani, Raghav Juyal-starrer period action drama film

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The Paradise OTT release date: When and where to watch Nani, Raghav Juyal-starrer period action drama film

The Paradise, headlined by Nani, will start streaming on Netflix from October 22. Despite receiving mostly negative reviews, the Srikanth Odela directorial became Nani's biggest opener and highest-grossing film ever. The film also features Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

The Paradise OTT release date: When and where to watch Nani, Raghav Juyal-starrer period action drama film
The Paradise OTT release date
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Headlined by Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise was released in cinemas worldwide on September 24. The period action drama received mixed to negative reviews with praise for Nani's performance and technical aspects, but received backlash for its screenplay and excessive violence. Despite strong criticism, The Paradise went on to break multiple box office records as it registered Nani's biggest opening with Rs 76.90 crore gross worldwide on its first day and also became Nani's highest-grossing film ever with its lifetime earnings of Rs 173.20 crore gross globally.

The Paradise OTT release date: When and where to watch

On Sunday, October 18, Netflix announced that The Paradise will start streaming on its platform from October 22. The OTT giant shared the announcement poster and captioned it, "Welcome to Jadal zamana. Watch The Paradise on Netflix, out 22 October in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam."

Nani addressed backlash against The Paradise

Just a day after The Paradise hit theatres, Nani addressed the backlash against the film as he penned a note on X, that read, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made The Paradise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude."

The Paradise cast, crew, and plot details

Apart from Nani, The Paradise also features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The one-line synopsis of the period action drama reads as, "In 1980s Secunderabad, the marginalized tribe Savari battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression." 

READ | Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam film stays just ahead of Rajkummar Rao movie

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