The Paradise: Nani unveils Raghav Juyal's powerful avatar as Vikram Maalik, says 'madness will unfold soon'

Raghav Juyal, who has earned acclaim for his performances in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, makes his South cinema debut with The Paradise. Headlined by Nani and helmed by Srikanth Odela, the period action drama releases on August 21, 2026.

The makers of Nani’s highly anticipated action thriller The Paradise have unveiled the first glimpse of its menacing antagonist, Vikram Maalik, portrayed by Raghav Juyal. The 40-second clip showcases Raghav in a rugged, commanding and rage-driven avatar, hinting at the intensity of his character. Backed by a pulsating background score, the video builds to a thrilling showdown as Vikram Maalik comes face-to-face with the Natural Star Nani in the brutal world of Jadal Zamana.

The Jersey actor took to his social media handles and shared the latest asset from The Paradise directed by Srikanth Odela. "My brother #RaghavJuyal as VIKRAM MAALIK. Madness will unfold soon. #TheParadise", Nani captioned his post. Raghav, who has earned acclaim for his performances in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, makes his South cinema debut with The Paradise.

Juyal hinted about his never-seen-before avatar in The Paradise in an interview with Mid-Day in October 2025. He said, "Whoever has watched his (Odela) previous film, Dasara, would know that his vision is impeccable. What he is doing with this film is also so thrilling to experience. The announcement of the film itself was crazy, now wait for my look. You will love it."

The Paradise is the second collaboration between the director Srikanth and Nani after their critically acclaimed and commercially successful Dasara in 2023. Marking the directorial debut of Odela, the period action drama starred Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and grossed Rs 120 crore worldwide.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a massive theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise across international markets.

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