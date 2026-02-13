The Paradise: Nani, Srikanth Odela's action drama postponed to August, avoids competition with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic

The Paradise marks Nani's reunion with Srikanth Odela after their first collaboration Dasara was a commercial and critical success in 2023. The upcoming action drama also stars Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

Headlined by Nani and helmed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is one of the most-awaited pan-India films of the year. A gritty action drama set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film explores themes of oppression, identity, and rebellion through the story of a marginalised community fighting for recognition. The Paradise, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on March 26, has officially been postponed to August 21.

The makers confirmed the new release date with a new release poster on the film's social media handles. "We don't want to rush. We need time to deliver it. #TheParadise - 21-08-2026," read the caption. The Paradise marks Nani's reunion with Srikanth Odela after their first collaboration Dasara was a commercial and critical success in 2023. Dasara also marked the directorial debut of Odela.

This postponement will help the Nani-starrer to avoid competition from Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Yash's period gangster drama Toxic. Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will make up for the biggest box office clash of the year on March 19 on the occasion of Eid, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi; a week before The Paradise was originally set for release on March 26.

Earlier, The Paradise was also clashing with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer sports action drama Peddi, which was set to hit theatres on March 27. But, seeing the massive hype for Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial was also pushed ahead and postponed to April 30. Now, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh has taken up by the slot left vacat by The Paradise and Peddi and is releasing in cinemas on March 26.

Apart from Nani, The Paradise stars Raghav Juyal as the antagonist. Raghav has won the hearts of the audiences with his recent performances in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The Srikanth Odela film also features Mohan Babu and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the upcoming action drama.

