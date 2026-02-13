FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'

Lucknow hit-and-run: Class 12 student, who mowed down 6-year-old, detained; CCTV footage emerges

Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT stocks?

The Paradise: Nani, Srikanth Odela's action drama postponed to August, avoids competition with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic

Delhi: Schools receive bomb threat emails, premises evacuated; authorities on high alert

Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates BNP leader's 'decisive victory'

Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'

Varun Dhawan reveals Salman Khan called him at 2 am amid Border 2 trolling

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral

Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion

Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more

Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

The Paradise: Nani, Srikanth Odela's action drama postponed to August, avoids competition with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic

The Paradise marks Nani's reunion with Srikanth Odela after their first collaboration Dasara was a commercial and critical success in 2023. The upcoming action drama also stars Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 11:13 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Paradise: Nani, Srikanth Odela's action drama postponed to August, avoids competition with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic
The Paradise postponed
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Nani and helmed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is one of the most-awaited pan-India films of the year. A gritty action drama set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film explores themes of oppression, identity, and rebellion through the story of a marginalised community fighting for recognition. The Paradise, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on March 26, has officially been postponed to August 21.

The makers confirmed the new release date with a new release poster on the film's social media handles. "We don't want to rush. We need time to deliver it. #TheParadise - 21-08-2026," read the caption. The Paradise marks Nani's reunion with Srikanth Odela after their first collaboration Dasara was a commercial and critical success in 2023. Dasara also marked the directorial debut of Odela.

This postponement will help the Nani-starrer to avoid competition from Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Yash's period gangster drama Toxic. Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will make up for the biggest box office clash of the year on March 19 on the occasion of Eid, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi; a week before The Paradise was originally set for release on March 26. 

Earlier, The Paradise was also clashing with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer sports action drama Peddi, which was set to hit theatres on March 27. But, seeing the massive hype for Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial was also pushed ahead and postponed to April 30. Now, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh has taken up by the slot left vacat by The Paradise and Peddi and is releasing in cinemas on March 26.

Apart from Nani, The Paradise stars Raghav Juyal as the antagonist. Raghav has won the hearts of the audiences with his recent performances in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The Srikanth Odela film also features Mohan Babu and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the upcoming action drama.

READ | Rajpal Yadav in Tihar: Despite a 30-year career and earnings in crores, why comedian failed to repay his Rs 9 crore debt

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'
Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo
Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work
Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work
Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'
Varun Dhawan reveals Salman Khan called him at 2 am amid Border 2 trolling
Lucknow hit-and-run: Class 12 student, who mowed down 6-year-old, detained; CCTV footage emerges
Class 12 Student held in Lucknow hit-and-run that killed 6-year-old
Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT stocks?
Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT st
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana
Epstein Files: Candid email from ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’ unredacted in latest revelations
Epstein Files: ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’, unredacted
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement