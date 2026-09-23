The Paradise box office: Nani scores his biggest opener, beats HIT 3, advance booking crosses Rs 40 crore

The Paradise has crossed Rs 40 crore in worldwide day 1 advance bookings, making it Nani's biggest opener ahead of HIT: The Third Case (Rs 37.80 crore). Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama is now eyeing a Rs 50 crore opening worldwide.

Nani has already smashed his biggest opening-day record with The Paradise even before the film has even released. The action drama has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in worldwide advance bookings for Day 1, putting it ahead of HIT: The Third Case and setting the stage for Nani's biggest opener yet.

The Paradise advance booking crosses Rs 40 crore

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise has recorded a massive pre-release response ahead of its September 24 theatrical release. With opening-day pre-sales already crossing Rs 40 crore worldwide, the film has surpassed the Rs 37.80 crore opening-day gross of HIT: The Third Case, which previously stood as Nani's biggest opener. The film's advance sales have been particularly strong across Telugu-speaking markets and overseas, giving it a significant head start even before the first shows have begun. With the Rs 50 crore mark now being projected for Day 1, The Paradise is heading towards a potentially massive opening worldwide.

Dasara is Nani's third biggest opener

Nani and Srikanth Odela are reuniting after Dasara, which remains an important benchmark in the actor's box-office career. The 2023 film opened to Rs 36.25 crore worldwide on its first day, making it Nani's third biggest opener. The reunion has generated considerable anticipation, with The Paradise mounted on a much larger scale than their previous collaboration. Nani's growing popularity, the success of his recent films and the buzz around his pairing with Odela have further fuelled expectations around the action drama.

Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist

The Paradise also features Raghav Juyal in a menacing antagonist role. His face-off with Nani has emerged as one of the key talking points surrounding the film, adding to the anticipation ahead of its release. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on September 24, with paid premiere shows beginning on September 23. With Rs 40 crore-plus already locked in through opening-day advance bookings, all eyes are now on whether The Paradise can cross the Rs 50 crore mark and deliver Nani's biggest-ever opening day worldwide.

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