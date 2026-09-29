The Paradise box office collection day 6: Nani film crosses Rs 100 crore in India despite mixed reviews

The Telugu period action drama The Paradise, headlined by Nani and helmed by Srikanth Odela, has entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. The film is keeping a steady momentum at the box office despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics.

Headlined by Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise hit theatres on September 24, following paid previews a day earlier. The period action drama received mostly mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics. Despite strong criticism against it, The Paradise has achieved a major milestone at the box office as it has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

The Paradise crosses Rs 100 crore in India

In its first five days, The Paradise collected Rs 97.10 crore net in India and grossed Rs 144.85 crore worldwide. On its sixth day, i.e on Tuesday, September 29, the Nani-starrer had earned Rs 3.10 crore net in India by 3 pm, taking its net domestic collections to Rs 100.10 crore. With this, The Paradise has entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. All the box office numbers are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Nani addresses backlash against The Paradise

Just a day after The Paradise hit theatres, Nani addressed the backlash against the film as he penned a note on X, that read, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made The Paradise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude."

The Paradise cast, crew, and plot details

Apart from Nani, The Paradise also features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayau Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The one-line synopsis of the period action drama reads as, "In 1980s Secunderabad, the marginalized tribe Savari battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression."

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