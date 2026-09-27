The Paradise box office collection day 4: Nani film beats HIT 3 to become his highest-grossing movie

With its worldwide gross crossing Rs 125 crore, The Paradise has overtaken HIT: The Third Case to become Nani's highest-grossing film. The Telugu period action drama, directed by Srikanth Odela, also stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Headlined by Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise arrived in theatres on September 24 after paid previews a day earlier. Despite drawing mostly mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences, the period action drama has delivered a major box office milestone, emerging as the highest-grossing film of Nani’s career.

How much did The Paradise earn in its opening weekend?

In its first three days, The Paradise collected Rs 76.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 117.75 crore worldwide. On Sunday, the Srikanth Odela directorial had earned Rs 10 crore by 4 pm, taking its domestic net collections past Rs 86 crore and its worldwide gross beyond Rs 125 crore in its opening weekend.

The Paradise becomes Nani's highest-grossing film

With its worldwide gross crossing Rs 125 crore, The Paradise has overtaken Nani's HIT: The Third Case to become the actor's highest-grossing film. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the 2025 action thriller earned Rs 120 crore worldwide during its entire theatrical run. HIT: The Third Case was the third installment in the HIT film series following HIT: The First Case (2020) and HIT: The Second Case (2022).

The Paradise cast, crew, and plot details

Apart from Nani, The Paradise stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The one-line synopsis of the period action drama reads, "In 1980s Secunderabad, the marginalized tribe Savari battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression."



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