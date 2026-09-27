The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani film beats Dasara, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Nani-starrer The Paradise earned Rs 76.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 117.75 crore worldwide in first three days. The Telugu period action drama is the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela after the 2023 release Dasara.

Headlined by Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise hit theatres on September 24, following paid previews a day earlier. The period action drama has received a largely negative response from audiences and critics, with Nani himself acknowledging the mixed reactions to the film. Addressing the criticism, the actor said he "enjoyed hilarious trolls" and "learnt from the flaws" that viewers pointed out. The Paradise earned Rs 61.15 crore net and grossed Rs 97.50 crore in the first two days.

How much did The Paradise earn on its third day?

On Day 3, The Paradise collected a net of Rs 15.25 crore in India. This takes its total India net collections to Rs 76.40 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 90.50 crore so far. Overseas, the film added Rs 2.25 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 27.25 crore. The Nani-starrer has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, reaching Rs 117.75 crore in global gross collections.

The Paradise beats Dasara

The Paradise is the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela after Dasara, which grossed Rs 116.50 crore gross worldwide. The 2023 release, which marked the directorial debut of Odela and starred Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady, emerged as a commercial success at the box office. Nani received several awards for his brilliant performance in Dasara.

The Paradise cast, crew, and plot details

Apart from Nani, The Paradise also features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayau Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The one-line synopsis of the period action drama reads as, "In 1980s Secunderabad, the marginalized tribe Savari battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression."

READ | Nani breaks silence on The Paradise backlash: 'Enjoyed hilarious trolls, learnt from the flaws'