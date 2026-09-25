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The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani film becomes his biggest opener despite negative reviews, mints Rs 77 crore

Despite mixed-to-negative reviews from the audiences and critics, Nani has scored his career-best opening with The Paradise. The period action drama, directed by Srikanth Odela, has earned Rs 46.25 core net in India and grossed Rs 76.90 crore worldwide on its first day.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 01:09 PM IST

The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani film becomes his biggest opener despite negative reviews, mints Rs 77 crore
The Paradise box office collection day 1
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Headlined by Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise released in theatres on September 24, with paid previews held on September 23. The Telugu action drama was one of the most awaited films of the year as Nani and Odela reunited after their 2023 hit Dasara. However, the film has received mostly negative reviews from audiences and critics, with some even calling it "the worst film in Nani’s career." Despite the poor reviews, The Paradise has made a massive start at the box office and emerged as the biggest opener of Nani's career.

How much did The Paradise earn on its opening day?

The Paradise collected Rs 11.60 crore from its paid previews. On its opening day, the Nani-starrer earned Rs 34.65 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 46.25 crore and India gross to Rs 54.90 crore. The film also performed well overseas, where it earned Rs 22 crore. With this, The Paradise has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 76.90 crore after its first day.

The Paradise beats HIT 3, Dasara to become Nani's biggest opener

With an opening day haul of nearly Rs 77 crore, The Paradise has easily surpassed the Rs 37.80 crore opening-day gross of his 2025 action thriller HIT: The Third Case. Nani and Odela's previous collaboration Dasara had opened to Rs 36.25 crore worldwide on its first day in 2023. It is worth noting that The Paradise had earned Rs 40 crore in advance bookings itself and had become Nani's biggest opening film even before its first shows began.

The Paradise cast, crew, and plot details

Apart from Nani, The Paradise also features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayau Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The one-line synopsis of the period action drama reads as, "In 1980s Secunderabad, the marginalized tribe Savari battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression." 

READ | Nani reveals what makes 'rockstar' Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special: 'You are going to be shocked'

 

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