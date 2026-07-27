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The Odyssey: Despite HD version leaked on X, Christopher Nolan’s film hits $600 million in 14 days

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was leaked on X in HD. Despite piracy, it crossed USD 639.6 million worldwide in 2 weeks. Universal has issued a takedown statement.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

The Odyssey: Despite HD version leaked on X, Christopher Nolan’s film hits $600 million in 14 days
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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was leaked online just two weeks after its release. An HD copy appeared on X on Saturday and got lakhs of views before it was taken down. The film has meanwhile crossed $600 million worldwide, and Universal Pictures has acknowledged the leak.

Leak surfaces on social media

On Saturday, a full HD version of The Odyssey was posted on X. The clip got around 50,000 views and many reposts in two hours before it was removed. The account that uploaded it was also suspended. Afterwards, the post said, 'This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.' Users responded promptly. 'Someone uploads 'The Odyssey' full movie on X,' someone commented. Is it unbelievable? "It has been leaked?' exclaimed another. startling.

Universal responds

The movie's production company, Universal Pictures, discussed the incident with The Hollywood Reporter. 'As soon as we learned that the movie had been posted without authorisation, we started the takedown procedures. The studio declared, 'We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights.'

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Box office stays strong

Despite a leak, The Odyssey is excelling at the box office, exceeding USD 639.6 million globally in its second weekend, including $353.2 million internationally and $284.4 million in the US. With $87 million earned in its second weekend, it outperformed Oppenheimer's opening weekend. The Odyssey has overtaken Project Hail Mary's $340 million and ranks among the top five highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2026. In India, the film has grossed Rs 11.45 crore on Sunday, totalling Rs 119.65 crore, after opening with Rs 17.4 crore on its first day. It is currently competing with Vijay's Jana Nayagan in theatres, while the upcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day may affect The Odyssey's box office performance.

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