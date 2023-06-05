The Night Manager Part 2 trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur extends his plans to burn down Anil Kapoor's 'lanka' in spy thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager Part 2/Disney+ Hotstar YouTube screengrabs

After a super successful first part which was released on February 17, the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer of The Night Manager Part 2 on Monday. Aditya Roy Kapur plays Shaan Sengupta, a former soldier turned night manager recruited by the Indian intelligence to infiltrate the gang of a dangerous arms dealer Shailendra 'Shelly' Rungta, played by Anil Kapoor.

The Night Manager Part 2 continues the story after the first part's conclusion in which Kapoor welcomes Kapur to his gang. The trailer opens with Aditya's dialogue, "Ravan ki lanka jalaane ke liye aag toh lagani padegi par kahin us aag mein main khud hi na jal jaaun (I need to set Ravan's lanka on fire but what if I get burnt in the same fire)?".

The rest of the trailer, which is just under 2 minutes in length, features several high-octane action sequences. The stakes get higher as Anil tries to find the mole within his empire, and Aditya gets romantically involved with the former's girlfriend Kaveri, essayed by Sobhita Dhulipala.

For the unversed, the show is the official Indian remake of the popular 2016 BBC series of the same name, which in itself is based on John le Carré's 1993 novel with the same title. In the original show, Tom Hiddleston played Jonathan Pine, the night manager and Hugh Laurie essayed the arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper. The 6-episodic foreign show, now streaming on Prime Video, has even won multiple awards including two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes.

Also starring Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and Rukhsar Rehman in prominent roles, The Night Manager Part 2 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30. The show is created by the National Award-winning director Sandeep Modi and produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.



READ | The Night Manager actor Ravi Behl on working with Anil Kapoor, comparisons with original British series | Exclusive