The Night Manager OTT release date: When and where to watch Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer web series

Headlined by Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the spy thriller series The Night Manager has been one of the most awaited shows in the Indian streaming space since its announcement. It was reported that Hrithik Roshan was earlier attached to the project before Aditya Roy Kapur replaced him.

Created by the National Award-winning director Sandeep Modi, the show features Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan Sengupta, a former soldier and the night manager of a luxurious hotel recruited by the Indian intelligence to infiltrate the gang of a dangerous arms dealer Shailendra Rungta, played by Anil Kapoor.

As Shaan tries to gather information about Shelly’s wrongdoings, he finds himself drawn to his girlfriend Kaveri, essayed by Sobhita Dhulipala, which threatens to compromise his mission. How he manages to balance his duty and his heart forms the crux of The Night Manager.

As soon as the clock struck past 12 am, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer spy thriller show started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. So, if you are thinking about when and where to watch the show, you need to head straight to the OTT giant and start your binge session now. Apart from the three main leads, the show also stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, The Night Manager is the official Indian remake of the popular 2016 BBC series of the same name, which in itself is based on John le Carré's 1993 novel with the same title. In the original show, Tom Hiddleston played Jonathan Pine, the night manager and Hugh Laurie essayed the arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper. The 6-episodic foreign show, now streaming on Prime Video, has even won multiple awards including two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes.



