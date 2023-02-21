Search icon
The Night Manager: Aditya Roy Kapur found fireflies creepy, says Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala is part of The Night Manager and she remembered how she got excited after looking at the fireflies outside Aditya's room.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

The Night Manager: Aditya Roy Kapur found fireflies creepy, says Sobhita Dhulipala
Image: Instagram

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her acting debut with Raman Raghav 2.0 and is currently seen playing the mysterious role of Kaveri in the web series The Night Manager, recalled an experience in Sri Lanka during which Aditya Roy Kapur got terrified by fireflies. She shared: "When we had gone to Sri Lanka, I was struck by its beauty, a beautiful tropical island, a new set, a whole new bunch of people and I couldn't sleep first couple of nights so I went out for a walk in the vicinity. Aditya, me, Anil (Kapoor) sir, Sandeep (Modi), all our rooms were adjacent to each other and one night, I saw a swarm of fireflies outside Aditya's room and I got damn excited."

The actress is part of a spy thriller and she remembered how she got excited after looking at the fireflies outside Aditya's room. Although it seemed so beautiful to her, Aditya found it creepy. "It was literally like a round cluster of magic. It was beautiful and luminous. And I got too thrilled and it was past midnight, I wanted to show it to someone, anyone but it was just me and this beautiful moment. So I think every night that followed I kept searching for those fireflies. Something that sleepy Aditya found rather creepy," she added.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel The Night Manager. It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and more. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sobhita has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her works in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She was seen in Chef(Hindi), Kaalakandi (Hindi), Goodacahari (Telugu), Ghost Stories (Hindi), Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 (Tamil), Kurup (Malayalam), among others.

