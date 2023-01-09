The Night Manager first look: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor face off in remake of Tom Hiddleston-starrer British hit

The Indian adaptation of British show The Night Manager has officially been announced with its first poster out now. The show, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, is a spy thriller and borrows its plot from the BBC and AMC joint production, which aired in 2016. The Indian version will stream on Disney+ Hotstar hopefully later this year.
The streaming service shared a motion poster of the show on social media on Monday afternoon. It shows large close-ups of the two leads, followed a still of them walking from a private jet at an airport. The caption reads, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager (There is only one weapon to capture the world’s most dangerous arms dealer – the night manager of a hotel).”
Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager. #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager, #ComingSoon. #TheNightManagerOnHotstar @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapoor #SobhitaDhulipala @TillotamaShome @deepak30000 @imrc_rajesh pic.twitter.com/MC83eWI1F4 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 9, 2023
The original British series starred Tom Hiddleston as a night manager, who infiltrates an arms dealer’s (Hugh Laurie) organization as a police mole. It was critically acclaimed with particular praise for the leads.
Talking about playing a dangerous arms dealer on the show, Anil Kapoor said in a statement, "I have always loved working on differentiated content and characters. The first time I read the script, I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show - a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling.”
Aditya Roy Kapur, who plays the titular night manager on the show, added, “I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc, and when the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for.”
The Night Manager, directed by Sandeep Modi, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl. Co-directed by Priyanka Ghosh, the series is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.