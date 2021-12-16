The music industry is beaming with fresh talent like Nikhil Chouksey

It's rare to see individuals who are multi-talented as this young man who has done wonders with his work

There is no dearth of talent around the music realm as it has since time unknown given us innumerable gems who have excelled in their art and have secured a permanent place in the hearts of a million followers. Such is their creativity that it exudes excellence in every bit, and that's what makes them loved by a global audience. Out of the countless talented individuals is one name who has shone bright amongst all owing to his passion to excel in his line of work, we are talking about Nikhil Chouksey, an artist par excellence who has done exceptionally well in multiple areas related to the music sphere as a lyricist, composer and creator whose work has been widely appreciated. His first song "Tu Hi Nahi Raazi" got viral on YouTube and TikTok, which surpassed 1 billion+ views across these platforms.



It's a known fact that the music industry is highly competitive and one has to be on their edge to survive and make it in the long run. Nikhil has been aware of this fact and has tried to produce high quality work which is flawless and created to make a mark. The kind of buzz he has created around his music is indeed appreciable, and that has made him acquire the silver and gold awards on YouTube. He started his journey in 2018, when he created his YouTube channel and started showcasing his work, which got tremendous response right from the word "Go". His collaboration with Rakesh Sutradhar in 2019 which resulted in a romantic single “Tujhe Dekhe Bina Chain Kabhi Bhi Nahi Aata”, catapulted him to fame, and he had become an overnight star.



Today, he owns Fret Digital, a worldwide music distribution platform and Mirror Records Private Limited, which has created more than 1000 tracks within just one year of its launch. The company deals with multiple digital music streaming platforms like Gaana, Spotify, Hungama, Saavn, YouTube Music and many more.



-Brand Desk Content