The Mirza Malik Show: Sania Mirza sings 'kundi mat khadkao raja' for husband Shoaib Malik

Tennis star Sania Mirza is in the headlines these days for 'The Mirza Malik Show'. Sania is hosting this show with her husband Shoaib Malik. Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show. Now a promo of this episode has come out, which is quite funny.

Humayun Saeed will be the guest on the show

In 'The Mirza Malik Show', Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed will be seen talking about the Netflix series The Crown, in which he plays Hasnat Khan. He plays the love interest of Princess Diana. In the promo, Shoaib Malik asks Humayun, 'You looked very close to Princess Diana'. Humayun laughs at this and says, 'It was he who was struggling'. Then Sania asks, 'Kuch aaya response?' In response to this, Humayun says, 'Yes, there was a lot of response from the people'.

Sania sang this song in the show

During the game segment in the show, Shoaib Malik gives a line to Humayun and asks him to tell the lyrics of the song. He says, 'Don't knock on the door, come straight in'. On hearing this line, Sania presses the buzzer and laughs and sings, 'Kundi mat khadkao raja, sidha andar aao raja'. Shoaib Malik laughs after hearing this. It is known that this song is from the film 'Gabbar is Back', which was sung by Neha Kakkar.

The couple got married 12 years ago

Last month, 'The Mirza Malik Show' was announced amid reports of divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. This show is streamed on the OTT platform Urduflix. After the announcement of this show, the netizens were confused whether Sania and Shoaib's relationship was really about to break up or if all this was a publicity stunt going on for the show. Please tell me that Sania and Shoaib got married in the year 2010. The couple also has a son.