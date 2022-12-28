Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

The Mirza Malik Show: Sania Mirza sings 'kundi mat khadkao raja' for husband Shoaib Malik

The Mirza Malik show was announced last month by Urduflix on Instagram amid rumors of a divorce between Sania and Shoaib.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

The Mirza Malik Show: Sania Mirza sings 'kundi mat khadkao raja' for husband Shoaib Malik
Representational image

Tennis star Sania Mirza is in the headlines these days for 'The Mirza Malik Show'. Sania is hosting this show with her husband Shoaib Malik. Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show. Now a promo of this episode has come out, which is quite funny.

Humayun Saeed will be the guest on the show

In 'The Mirza Malik Show', Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed will be seen talking about the Netflix series The Crown, in which he plays Hasnat Khan. He plays the love interest of Princess Diana. In the promo, Shoaib Malik asks Humayun, 'You looked very close to Princess Diana'. Humayun laughs at this and says, 'It was he who was struggling'. Then Sania asks, 'Kuch aaya response?' In response to this, Humayun says, 'Yes, there was a lot of response from the people'.

Sania sang this song in the show

During the game segment in the show, Shoaib Malik gives a line to Humayun and asks him to tell the lyrics of the song. He says, 'Don't knock on the door, come straight in'. On hearing this line, Sania presses the buzzer and laughs and sings, 'Kundi mat khadkao raja, sidha andar aao raja'. Shoaib Malik laughs after hearing this. It is known that this song is from the film 'Gabbar is Back', which was sung by Neha Kakkar.

The couple got married 12 years ago

Last month, 'The Mirza Malik Show' was announced amid reports of divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. This show is streamed on the OTT platform Urduflix. After the announcement of this show, the netizens were confused whether Sania and Shoaib's relationship was really about to break up or if all this was a publicity stunt going on for the show. Please tell me that Sania and Shoaib got married in the year 2010. The couple also has a son.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Hot and sexy viral reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that raised temperature
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Former minister Anil Deshmukh released from Arthur Road jail after 1 year
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.