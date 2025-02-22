In the 70s and 80s, cinema was dominated by the ‘maa’ syndrome, with father-son dynamics often relegated to subplots to set the theme of power dynamics.

New-age Bollywood is shedding light on the complex father-son relationship through diverse lenses. On the one hand, films like Animal portray a dark, violent, and possessive paternal love that's far from realistic. On the other, movies like The Mehta Boys offer a more realistic take, exploring how time can strain relationships, only to be rekindled through shared moments. Today's directors are bringing fresh perspectives to this nuanced and often underrated bond.

Bollywood's portrayal of father-son relationships has evolved significantly over the years. In the 70s and 80s, cinema was dominated by the ‘maa’ syndrome, with father-son dynamics often relegated to subplots to set the theme of power dynamics. However, films like Ardh Satya, Mughal-e-Azam, Sooryavansham, Baghban, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Udaan paved the way for more nuanced explorations of this complex bond.

Traditionally, Bollywood portrayed sons as either obedient, gullible, blindly devoted, or rebellious. However, The Mehta Boys breaks this mould by introducing a new-age son who deeply loves and respects his father but struggles to express these emotions. Their affection is submerged, and instead of grand declarations, there's a palpable detachment at the core of their relationship.

Unlike other films, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal explores a deep emotional emptiness in the son's heart that began in childhood. The son's yearning for his father as he waits anxiously for him day and night, and even shares sweets with his classmates on his father's birthday. However, as the plot reveals, this obsession and possessiveness stem not from a healthy bond, but from a complex and troubled relationship. However, in Boman Irani's The Mehta Boys, the strained father-son relationship is rooted in a realistic urban context, where differing opinions and values often lead to conflicts and distance.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Animal is marked by his signature dark and violent themes, plunging into the depths of a disturbed father-son relationship. This approach sparks polarized reactions. In contrast, The Mehta Boys featuring Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani, takes a more subdued route, where the director crafts a poignant two-day reunion. Over drinks, the duo sets aside their differences, and their silent concern for each other is evident in their expressions.

While Animal's portrayal of the father-son dynamic is marred by their individual psychological struggles, making it harder to relate to their relationship. The son's relentless and extreme actions to protect his father are perceived as madness rather than love, further complicating their bond.

Ultimately, the two approaches yield distinct outcomes. For the new generation of viewers, who crave authenticity and logical storytelling, The Mehta Boys' nuanced and relatable portrayal of father-son dynamics offers a more liberating and progressive narrative. This approach empowers young minds to confront and resolve long-standing relationship issues, fostering a more hopeful and constructive dialogue. Animal's dramatic impact may resonate with mainstream cinema, but its influence can be detrimental to impressionable viewers who may misinterpret or overlook its deeper implications.