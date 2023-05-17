The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall wants to cast 'Naatu Naatu actors' Ram Charan, Jr NTR; calls them amazing

Rob Marshall has expressed his desire of working with Ram Charan and Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been a global phenomenon. The ilm, its stars, its action, and particularly its chartbuster song NaatuNaatu, have become sensations worldwide. It’s no wonder that several Hollywood makers are singing praises of the film and expressing their desire to work with the team behind it. The latest to join the list is filmmaker Rob Marshall, who is helming Disney live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker expressed his desire to work with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the two lead stars of RRR, and also heaped praised upon them. In an interview with the Indian Express, when asked which Indian actor he would want to cast, Marshall said, “I have to say the two amazing actors in the film (RRR). The Naatu Naatu actors… they are just fantastic. The way they came out.. how great they are. Also, they are so physical. They dance so beautifully. They are really incredible.”

Naatu Naatu, the popular song from RRR, won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The film won several other awards in the west, apart from minting Rs 1200 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing films from India ever. The film’s cultural impact in the West is enormous given that many Hollywood icons like James Gunn, Danny DeVito and others have praised it.

Earlier this month, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had also said that he wanted to work with Jr NTR. "Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good... What is his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director told News 18. Earlier, popular Hollywood screenwriter Aaron Stewart Ahn had said that he wanted to write a character for Ram Charan.