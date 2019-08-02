The Lion King hangover? Man Sings 'Circle of Life' with his donkey, video goes VIRAL!

While the live-in action version of The Lion King is still running successfully in the theatres, it has certainly brought back fond memories of the film all over. The film which has also been released in it Hindi dubbed version with Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa and his son Aryan Khan lending his voice to Simba, is resonating well with the kids as well as their parents in the country.

Looks like the hangover of The Lion King is not just limited to the country but to the other parts of the globe as well. Recently, a video of a man hailing from United States, singing his own version of the popular Lion King track Circle of Life, along with his donkey, made it to social media. The video features the man with his pet horse and donkey, humming Circle of Life.

While the horse mostly stays away from the camera, the donkey seems to be loving it as he joins his owner, singing along with him in its own way. Travis Kinley shared the video on Fcebook. He wrote alongside,"I did the Lion King opening and Nathan joined in with me! Love this dude". The video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Travis also wrote in the comments section of the video, "I have found my soul animal. I may not be able to ride him - but he understands me."

The video which was first shared on the social networking platform on July 25, has now gathered over 3.7 million views. More than 25k users have reacted on the video and it has over 71k shares. The comments section of the post too is overflowing with 290 comments and counting.

For those who're unversed, the original song was penned by Elton John and Tim Rice and it was composed originally by Hans Zimmer.