‘Traitors must go to Pakistan’: Actor Fawad Khan’s film release in India faces threat from Raj Thackeray’s party

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has often faced backlash in India and is facing more threats on the release of his new film in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan (Photo - Twitter)

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been a controversial figure in India, with his appearance in films and TV shows always the talk of the town and often criticized. Now, his recent film release in India is also facing threats by Raj Thackeray’s political party MNS.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has issued public threats to Fawad Khan and all those who watch his new film in the theatres, dubbing the fans of the actor as “traitors”. Further, MNS said that they will do everything in their power to stop the movie’s release in India.

Issuing a public warning, MNS  leader Ameya Khopkar on Friday, threatened that his party would not let Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India. Khopkar took to social media to express his displeasure with Khan’s movie release in India.

 

 

"There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film ' The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb's orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India," he tweeted.

Khopkar who is also a film producer referred to Fawad Khan's fans as 'traitors' in his tweet. "Fawad Khan's fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film," Khopkar said in another tweet.

Fawad Khan has often been termed a controversial figure in India and Bollywood, with many protesting his work in Indian films after Kapoor and Sons were released.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is one of the highest-budget movies in Pakistani film history. It is a remake of the Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt. The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Lashari, whose debut film "Waar" (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)

