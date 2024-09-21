Twitter
'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Cinema Wing that they will not allow the movie to be screened in the country.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 09:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India
Fawad Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt
Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer 'The Legend of Maula Jatt,' set to release in India on October 2 this year, is once again facing strong opposition from political parties in India.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said that they will not allow the movie to be screened in the country. President of the MNS Cinema Wing, Ameya Khopkar, while speaking to ANI stated that they "will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India," and also urged people in other states to oppose the release as well.

"This movie will not be released. Not just this movie, we will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India... If this happens, there will be a strong agitation," Khopkar told ANI.

"I also call the people and parties of other states to oppose it in their states. Our soldiers are dying at the borders and our cities are being attacked... Why do we need Pakistani actors here, don't we have enough talent here?" he added. Warning cinema owners about the potential consequences, Khopkar said, "The owners of cinemas know very well that the glass in their theatres is very expensive... We will beat any Pakistan actor who dares to come to India... Art and politics are different but we don't want the art at the cost of our soldiers... We will not let them come."

"This should be taken as a threat... There have been attacks till last week and will watch movies of Pakistan actors? How can one even think something like this?... We will not let them land their feet, we will break it," he added.

A ban on Pakistani artists working in India was put into effect after the Uri terror attack in 2016. In November 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artists from Pakistan to perform or work in India. Both Fawad and Mahira have earlier worked in Indian cinema. Fawad was a part of films like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Khoobsurat'. Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Raees'.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Read: This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

