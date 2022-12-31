The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan-starrer's India release gets postponed indefinitely

The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is the highest-grossing Pakistani film, was supposed to release in India on December 30.

Starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik in the lead roles, the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt was supposed to release in India this Friday, December 30. However, the film's release has been postponed indefinitely after several protests from the political parties led by Maharashtra Navanirman Sena.

"We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed. We were told this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared with us", an official from the INOX cinema chain told PTI. "Zee Studios had acquired the rights of The Legend of Maula Jatt as they were expecting the film to do well. But because of the resistance from certain sections, the decision was made to not release the movie", an industry insider told the same news agency on the condition of anonymity.

After the Fawad Khan-starrer's release was cancelled, Ameya Khopkar, President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's cinema wing took to his Twitter account and wrote, "After the warning given by MNS, the screening of Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has now been completely cancelled. Not only in the state but also anywhere in the country, this film will not be released anymore."

१)राजसाहेबांचा डंका, पाकिस्तानी सिनेमाला दणका



मनसेने दिलेल्या इशाऱ्यानंतर ‘द लीजंड ऑफ मौला जट्ट’ या पाकिस्तानी चित्रपटाचं प्रदर्शन आता पूर्णपणे रद्द करण्यात आलं आहे. केवळ राज्यातच नाही संपूर्ण देशभरात कुठेही हा चित्रपट आता प्रदर्शित होणार नाही. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) December 30, 2022

The Bilal Lashari directorial has been appreciated by the audience for its direction, acting, music, action sequences, visual effects, and background score. It is a reboot of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt starring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi as the protagonist Maula and the antagonist Noori respectively. The film, which was released in Pakistan on October 13, is the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time with box office returns of $10 million.



