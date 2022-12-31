Headlines

The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan-starrer's India release gets postponed indefinitely

The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is the highest-grossing Pakistani film, was supposed to release in India on December 30.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 06:03 AM IST

Starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik in the lead roles, the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt was supposed to release in India this Friday, December 30. However, the film's release has been postponed indefinitely after several protests from the political parties led by Maharashtra Navanirman Sena.

"We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed. We were told this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared with us", an official from the INOX cinema chain told PTI. "Zee Studios had acquired the rights of The Legend of Maula Jatt as they were expecting the film to do well. But because of the resistance from certain sections, the decision was made to not release the movie", an industry insider told the same news agency on the condition of anonymity.

After the Fawad Khan-starrer's release was cancelled, Ameya Khopkar, President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's cinema wing took to his Twitter account and wrote, "After the warning given by MNS, the screening of Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has now been completely cancelled. Not only in the state but also anywhere in the country, this film will not be released anymore." 

The Bilal Lashari directorial has been appreciated by the audience for its direction, acting, music, action sequences, visual effects, and background score. It is a reboot of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt starring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi as the protagonist Maula and the antagonist Noori respectively. The film, which was released in Pakistan on October 13, is the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time with box office returns of $10 million.

READ | Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes first Pakistani film to enter Rs 100 crore club

