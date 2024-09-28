Twitter
6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, check when and where to watch live

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

The Legend Of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film release cancelled in India

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of the Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 03:39 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

The Legend Of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film release cancelled in India
The Legend Of Maula Jatt release cancelled
The Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt featuring actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, will not be screened in Indian cinemas, according to sources. The film was originally scheduled for release on October 2. The decision has been taken as Indian films have not been permitted in Pakistan since 2019, sources said.

The film was expected to be the first Pakistani release in India in over a decade. The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of the Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. The main focus of the movie revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been particularly vocal against the film's release. Earlier this month, Ameya Khopkar, President of the MNS Cinema Wing, said to ANI, "We will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India," urging others across the country to join their opposition. He added, "This movie will not be released. If this happens, there will be a strong agitation."

Khopkar emphasized the emotional weight behind this stance, citing ongoing tensions at the borders. "Our soldiers are dying... Why do we need Pakistani actors here? Don't we have enough talent?" he questioned.

"This should be taken as a threat... How can one even think of watching movies with Pakistani actors?" he continued, further asserting that any attempts to bring Pakistani artists into India would be met with strong resistance.

The ban on Pakistani artists in India originated after the Uri terror attack in 2016. Although there have been legal challenges regarding the ban, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea in November 2023 that sought to lift restrictions on Pakistani artists working in India.

Both Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have previously appeared in Indian films, with Fawad starring in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Khoobsurat', and Mahira making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

