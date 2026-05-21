The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani blockbuster film opens in China after India release cancellation

Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the 2022 film The Legend of Maula Jatt became the highest-grossing Pakistani movie of all time, earning over Pakistan Rupees PKR 400 crore worldwide. Now, it has premiered in China after failing to secure a theatrical release in India twice.

Pakistani blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring popular stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead roles, has premiered in China on Thursday with director Bilal Lashari expressing confidence that the film will pave the way for other Pakistani productions in the Chinese market. Lashari said he was happy that more international audiences can now see the film. "China is a big market for foreign films and I am confident they will appreciate The Legend of Maula Jatt and pave the way open for other Pakistani films to be screened in China," he said.

A remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, the 2022 film became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time, earning over Pakistan Rupees PKR 400 crore worldwide. Set in the rugged heartland of Pakistan's Punjab, the film follows Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter haunted by a tortured past, as he sets out on a path of vengeance against his arch rival Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land. While Fawad played the titular character, Hamza Ali Abbasi starred as the antagonist.

The film's release in China is facilitated by the China Film Administration, China Film Import and Export Corporation, and China Film Group. It was made possible after a Film Co-Production Agreement signed in June 2024 between Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the China Film Administration. The film coincides with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

In a statement, the Pakistan Embassy in China said the screening of The Legend of Maula Jatt in China represents a significant new chapter in Pakistan-China cultural cooperation and underscores the shared commitment of both countries to fostering deeper understanding through artistic and cinematic exchange.

Pakistan Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said that the film offered Chinese audiences a unique opportunity to experience the richness and vibrancy of Pakistani cinema while reflecting the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation between the film industries of the two countries. Hashmi said China’s market for Pakistani films and dramas is huge with its over 200 million telecom subscribers, more than 200 television channels, and state-of-the-art cinema infrastructure.

The China release comes after the film's planned rollout in India was halted in December 2022 following a government directive and a stay order issued by a regional court. Lashari had also sought to bring the film to Indian audiences in October 2024, with Zee Studios acquiring its distribution rights. However, the legal and administrative hurdles ultimately prevented the movie from securing a theatrical release in India.

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