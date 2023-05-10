Search icon
The Kerala Story shows growth after minimal drop, Adah Sharma-starrer may collect Rs 11 crore on day 5

The Kerala Story, released on May 5, became one of the most controversial films in the recent past. The film is expected to earn Rs 11 crore on day 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

The Kerala Story shows growth after minimal drop, Adah Sharma-starrer may collect Rs 11 crore on day 5
Credit: Kerala Story/Instagram

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, revolves around the forced conversion of Hindu girls to Islam. The film is being loved and appreciated by many as it is based on true events. While some people have slammed the makers and have demanded a ban on it as they feel it is a propaganda film.

As per the box office reports, the film is set to earn Rs 11 crore on its 5th day.  According to Sacnilk.com, the film has shown growth of 10% over the first Monday. It may collect Rs 57 crore in 5 days. The opening week collection of the Adah Sharma-starrer is expected to be around 75 crore net. The film will be released internationally on May 12.

The Kerala Story, released on May 5, became one of the most controversial films in the recent past. Headlined by Adah Sharma, the Sudipto Sen directorial has faced opposition in Kerala, has been banned in West Bengal, and its screenings have been stopped in Tamil Nadu multiplexes.

Talking about its protests across several states, Shabana Azmi took to Twitter on Monday, May 8, and wrote, "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority."

Kangana Ranaut replied to the veteran actress stating that the Aamir Khan-starrer wasn't banned. "This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC. People just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen", she tweeted.

READ | The Kerala Story banned in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee directs removal of film from theatres

