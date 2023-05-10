The Kerala Story: Manu Rishi Chadha calls people demanding ban 'bots', says 'ya toh hum dar jayenge ya mar jayenge'

File Photo

Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has created controversies as the story of the film revolves around the true events which forced conversion of Hindu girls to Islam and them joining ISIS. Several politicians have slammed the film and demanded ban on it, while others have supported Adah Sharma-starrer.

Actors including Kangana Ranaut, Shabana Azmi and Khushbu Sundar have also show support to the film. Now actor Manu Rishi talked about the film and said that right to expression should now be banned. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “answering this as a human, an artform should not be banned. The freedom of expression should not be banned, there should be acceptance among the audience and the industry people for working on it. Its not necessary that I since I am not like this, I should not do this. We play characters which are very different from us.”

"Everyone wants importance, when someone is standing with a placard demanding a ban, they get some importance for a minute or two. But do we know these faces or are they bots or artificial users on social media. Are these bans effective? Have we stopped making films like these? Even our big leaders are saying that stop this drama. Slowly they (politicians) will understand that they are powerful and should talk about important issues; no one cares about listening to ‘ban’. Pathaan is the biggest example. When something like this has no significance, why should we talk about it at all. Why to give importance to the person demanding a ban! Somethings are made as per the censor board and some are made to revolt. We should have all such rights and this is called freedom of speech. If someone is trying to stop us, we should keep fighting. Ya to hum dar jayenge ya mar jayenge. Lekin hum bolte rahenge. Hum nahi bolenge to humare baad wale bolenge (either we will be scared or we will die but we will continue to speak up. If we don't speak up, our next generation will). Those who are asking for ban today, a day will come when they will ask not to ban it. We are all connected with each other, we should respect their anger as well. They are using their freedom of expression. Those who are demanding ban, let them do it. We will not let these bots overpower us. This is not something new, some always raise noise against the king in every era."

He reacted to the silence of the film industry about the serious issues. The actor mentioned, “I am talking about it. Those who are not, that's their will. Those who are quiet doesn't mean they will not speak up tomorrow. Because if the defination of ban widens, the entire industry will speak up, all from the cameraman to the film editor, everyone will speak up. I promise those who are quiet will speak up against it tomorrow.”

Read|Saffron flags fly high, Jai Shri Ram chants echo at Adipurush trailer launch; watch viral videos