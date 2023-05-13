Search icon
The Kerala Story: Goa CM urges parents, adolescents to watch the film

According to Goa CM Pramod Sawant viewers get a clarity about how youngsters are entrapped in the cycle of terrorism.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

The Kerala Story: Goa CM urges parents, adolescents to watch the film
Image: Instagram

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged parents and adolescents to watch The Kerala Story movie to know how terrorism has begun in the world. "This movie depicts real story of terrorism. How ISIS is involved in conversion and terrorism, be it in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, and other parts of the world, including some parts of India. It is a real story. Hence, parents and adolescents should watch The Kerala story movie...," Sawant said.

"We should know the reality and should be alert about spread of terrorism. We should take precautions that such incidents don`t take place and this slow poisoning stops," he said.

According to Sawant viewers get a clarity about how youngsters are entrapped in the cycle of terrorism. "Terrorism network is on a rise and there has to be cautious efforts to curb it. We need to know how people are succumbing to it by brain wash and hypnotism. They are being trapped and cheated," Sawant said.

When asked whether his government will make this movie tax free, Sawant replied: "It is not that if made tax free people will watch it. They should watch it to know the importance. Maximum people should watch it along with their adolescent children."

READ | Krushna Abhishek takes a sly dig at mama Govinda, tells Govind Namdev 'aapka naam Govinda hota toh...'

