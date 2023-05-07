The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-starrer not to be screened in Tamil Nadu multiplexes due to 'law and order issues'

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story/Instagram

Directed by Sudipto Sen and headlined by Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story has been one of the most controversial films in recent times after Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files. Based on the story of three girls from Kerala who are brainwashed into converting to Islam and forced to join the terrorist organisation ISIS, the film has been facing protests from the opposition parties.

After the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay on its release, The Kerala Story hit theatres this week on May 5. But on its third day of release on Sunday, the multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have stopped showing the Vipul Shah production, which also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta in key roles.

The entertainment tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#Multiplexes stop screening of the controversial #TheKeralaStory from today (Sunday) all over #TamilNadu! They have cited "potential law and order issues and lack of reception from the general public as reasons for the move!".

As per an ANI report, the political party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu staged a protest against the film's release in Chennai on Saturday, May 6. The party cadres headed by its chief coordinator, actor, and director Seeman started protests in the Chennai Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall in the Tamil Nadu capital. The protestors raised slogans and held placards demanding a ban on the film. Seeman said that if the movie is screened in cinemas despite the protests, they would break the screens and theatres. He also appealed to the theatre owners not to run the film and urged people not to watch the movie.

Earlier on Friday, two theatres in Kochi city cancelled the screening of Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story hours before its release. PVR Cinemas in Lulu Mall and Oberon Mall, and Cinepolis in Centre Square Mall had cancelled the screening, with no reasons stated for the decision.



