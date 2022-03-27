The Kashmir Files stays stable at box office despite RRR Release, collects Rs 219 Crores

‘The Kashmir Files’ has proven to be one of the most popular films of all time, not just in the aftermath of the pandemic. The Vivek Agnihotri picture was made on a modest budget, but it outperformed Baahubali in terms of box office receipts. In the first two weeks, it brought in Rs. 200 crores. However, with the release of a film like SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’, it was expected that the box office would plummet. The Kashmir Files, on the other hand, has remained steady.



The film grossed Rs. 7.25 crores on Saturday, Day 16 of its run. It was a huge increase from Friday's figure of Rs. 4.50 crores. The grand amount is now Rs. 219.08 crores. Given the current box office figures, ‘The Kashmir Files’ should gross moreover Rs. 225 crores by the conclusion of the third weekend.

‘The Kashmir Files’ had a modest opening weekend, grossing Rs. 3.50 crores on Day 1, but strong word-of-mouth helped the picture gross Rs. 100 crores by the end of the first week and another 100 crores by the end of the second. What's more remarkable is that despite the film's fierce competition from RRR, which has been generating a stir, the box office has remained stable.

Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty play significant parts in The Kashmir Files. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions were also released. The film depicts the Kashmiri Pandits' flight from the valley. It began with a screen count of 630, climbed to 4000 in the second week, and then declined after the release of RRR. Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri has announced that he is working on a web series about the same issue and will return to The Delhi Files next.