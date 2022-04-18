The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri's film to premiere on ZEE5

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

The Kashmir Files will now be digitally premiered on Zee5, which is great news for those who haven't seen it or want to see it again.



The Kashmir Files, which was released countrywide on March 11, depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. It featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar. Though the film was called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors, it performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over Rs 330 crore.