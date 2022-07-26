Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

The Kashmir Files: Kunal Kamra jokingly reviews Vivek Agnihotri's film, says “4 log the, toh bhi ek buddhe ne…”

Comedian Kunal Kamra talked about Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files in his new episode of You Did This on YouTube.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

The Kashmir Files: Kunal Kamra jokingly reviews Vivek Agnihotri's film, says “4 log the, toh bhi ek buddhe ne…”
Credit: Kunal karma/Instagram

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, managed to grab everyone’s attention and make waves in the country. When the film was released in March, everyone was talking about it. Netizens praised the director for bringing out the truth, while there were few who targeted the filmmaker for spreading hate.

However, nothing could stop The Kashmir Files from earning good box office numbers. Even now, people talk about Vivek Agnihotri’s film. Recently, comedian Kunal answered a question related to the film. He uploaded a new episode in which someone from the audience asks him about his take on The Kashmir Files.

As per Koimoi.com, Kunal said, “Has anyone here not watched Kashmir Files? (After a considerable number of hands were raised) Get out, this is against national interest. I am going to tell the Prime Minister like a vaccine certificate there should be a cinema certificate. If you have not watched Kashmir Files, you are not allowed to enter cinema.”

Read: ‘The Kashmir Files’: Abhishek Bachchan REACTS to Vivek Agnihotri’s film, says ‘art reflects life’

He added, “What is your take on Kashmir Files? You cannot have a take on Kashmir Files, don’t take. Pondicherry me gaya tha me dekhne 4 Jan the theatre me, to bhi ek buddhe ne speech diya ending me aake. (I went to see that film when I was in Pondicherry. There were precisely 4 people in the theatre and even there an old man stood and started giving a speech).”

“Tum log bhi aise controversial sawaal puchte ho (to the audience). Tum to chale jaoge Monday naukri karne, thoda mere bare me bhi socha karo. Tumko pata hai me jhut to bol nhi sakta. (You guys ask me such controversial questions. You will go back to you jobs on Monday, think a bit about me too. You know I can’t lie,” he concluded.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EC to start campaign to link Aadhaar with voter ID from August 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.