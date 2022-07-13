The Kashmir Files emerges as the most popular Indian film leaving behind KGF Chapter 2, RRR on IMDb list

The Kashmir Files/File photo

IMDb, the most popular online database of movies and series from around the world, unveiled the list of most popular Indian films and web series of the year (so far) on Wednesday, July 13. The Kashmir Files and Campus Diaries emerged as the most popular Indian film and series on the list.

Yash-led Prashanth Neel's blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan came at the second and third spots as the most popular Indian films of the year. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi complete the top five most popular Indian films.

The rest five spots are occupied by Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, Yami Gautam's A Thursday and Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam in the chronological order.



In the web series category, Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi led The Great Indian Murder and Rocket Boys based on the lives of Indian scientists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha portrayed by Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh are at the second and third spots. Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat and Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari make up the top five.

Tahir Raj Bhasin's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Arunoday Singh's Apharan, Siddharth's Escaype Live, Sakshi Tanwar's Mai and Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game take up the sixth to ten spots as the most popular Indian series of the year.

Both the lists consist of all the titles released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and July 5, 2022, that have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher. These titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data.