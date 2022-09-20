Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to The Last Film show being India’s official entry to Oscars

Vivek Agnihotri, who is the director of The Kashmir Files, tweeted after the Last Film Show announced as the official entry for Oscars 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to The Last Film show being India’s official entry to Oscars
Credit: Vivek Agnihotri/ Twitter

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and congratulated the makers of the Last Film Show after the Film Federation of India (FFI) it as the India’s official entry for Oscars 2023.

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023. I thank all the well-wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles.”

Social media users reacted to the tweet, one of them wrote, “Please show The Kashmir Files in the new theatres opened in Kashmir!” The second one wrote, “I still root for Kashmir Files for it could have taken the unspoken and unknown human atrocities on world stage.” The third person commented, “Thank god rrr hasnt sent to oscar,saying this despite of being a rajamouli fan.”

For the unversed, on Tuesday, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced Gujrati film Chhello Show as India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. Titled 'Last Film Show' in English, the movie, directed by Pan Nalin, will release in theatres countrywide on October 14. "Chhello Show is India's official entry for Oscars 2023," FFI Secretary General Supran Sen told PTI.

The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale.

The movie, which features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year. The film is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat.

It won multiple awards during its festival run, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.

However, there were assumptions that Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kasmir Files or SS Rajamouli's RRR which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be India's entry for the Oscars 2023. (With inputs from PTI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After Apple Watch Ultra, the company may launch iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.