The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to The Last Film show being India’s official entry to Oscars

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and congratulated the makers of the Last Film Show after the Film Federation of India (FFI) it as the India’s official entry for Oscars 2023.

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023. I thank all the well-wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles.”

A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India's official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023



I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles. pic.twitter.com/nNjOe2Fv3D — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 20, 2022

Social media users reacted to the tweet, one of them wrote, “Please show The Kashmir Files in the new theatres opened in Kashmir!” The second one wrote, “I still root for Kashmir Files for it could have taken the unspoken and unknown human atrocities on world stage.” The third person commented, “Thank god rrr hasnt sent to oscar,saying this despite of being a rajamouli fan.”

For the unversed, on Tuesday, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced Gujrati film Chhello Show as India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. Titled 'Last Film Show' in English, the movie, directed by Pan Nalin, will release in theatres countrywide on October 14. "Chhello Show is India's official entry for Oscars 2023," FFI Secretary General Supran Sen told PTI.

The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale.

The movie, which features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year. The film is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat.

It won multiple awards during its festival run, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.

However, there were assumptions that Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kasmir Files or SS Rajamouli's RRR which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be India's entry for the Oscars 2023. (With inputs from PTI)