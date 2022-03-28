The Kashmir Files box office collection: Despite RRR wave, Vivek Agnihotri's film inches closer to Rs 250-crore mark

The massive box office and critical success of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has taken everyone by surprise. One of the most talked-about films of recent times, The Kashmir Files has not only been winning the hearts of the audience but has also been setting a new benchmark on the box office with its collections every week. And despite getting tough competition from the pan-India film 'RRR", 'The Kashmir Files' continues to win big at the box office. Therefore, it wouldn't be wrong to say that 'The Kashmir Files' is simply unstoppable.

Even in its third weekend and despite a tough opponent in 'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files' has continued to gain massively at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is racing towards the Rs 250-crore mark with its total India business currently standing at a staggering Rs 228.18 crore.

"#TheKashmirFiles is UNSTOPPABLE on [third] Sun... Weekend 3 *day-wise growth* is an EYE-OPENER, despite a tough opponent [#RRR]... Now racing towards ₹ 250 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat [updated] 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 228.18 cr. #India biz.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

'The Kashmir Files' was released in theatres on March 11, 2022.