'Kaam nahi milta...': The Kashmir Files actor Bhasha Sumbli says 'dumb stars' in Bollywood isolate talented actors

Actor Bhasha Sumbli who was last seen in The Kashmir Files, opened up about the nepotism in Bollywood, and how talents like her are not getting their due even after proving themselves. While interacting with PTI, Bhasha, made a strong statement and said that industry people choose 'dumber people to make the dumb people look better'.

While speaking to the portal, Bhasha recalled her struggle in Hindi and said that when she was not in films, she used to sit with her batchmates from the theatre in Mumbai and would discuss the one major chance to prove herself. She further added that even after getting a break, and proving themselves, talents don't get work in the industry. Bhasha explained the psyche of Bollywood makers and said, "Yeh jo dumb majority hai, inke saath agar talent rahe, toh (woh) chamak ke nikal aayege. Toh unhe single out kar ke, isolate kar ke, inko kaam nahi dena, aur industry se bahar karenge. Inke saamne humare log thoda better dikhe, toh we need dumber people to make our dumb people look better."

Sumbli further added that the audience is made to see some faces repeatedly. She called it an example of nepotism, and asserted that this norm is the main reason why artistes lose faith in talent. "You feel if these people only have to go forward then there's no space for real talent to come (out). If there is some space then they have to make that space, for example, Irrfan (Khan)," the actor added.

For the unversed, In the film, The Kashmir Files, Sumbli played the role of Anupam Kher's on-screen daughter-in-law, Sharda Pandit. The character is said to be loosely based on the real-life story of Girija Tickoo. Vivek Agnihotri film also starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

The Kashmir Files was earlier released in cinemas on March 11, 2022. The Kashmir Files has collected over Rs 350 crores worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for The Vaccine War. The production of the film has already started, and it is slated for a 2023 release. The Kashmir Files will be followed by its spiritual successor of The Files franchise. The Delhi Files will be the third instalment of the franchise.