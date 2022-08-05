Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gets into legal trouble as Upasana Singh sues her for breaching the contract

Credit: Upasana Singh-Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Upasana Singh has decided to take legal action against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sanshu for not honouring an agreement signed for the promotion of a Punjabi movie produced by her.

Upasana Singh filed a civil suit in the Chandigarh district court, on Thursday, seeking damages for the alleged breach of contract by Harnaaz Sandhu, who played the lead in her 'Bai ji Kuttange'. "I gave Harnaaz a chance to act in the movie 'Bai ji Kuttange'. Not only this, but I also made 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' in which Harnaaz is the heroine as well," said Upasana outside the court.

According to the film producer, Sandhu had to make herself available in person and virtually for the film's promotion under the agreement with her Santosh Entertainment Studio LLP. But she has refused to give dates for the movie's promotion, Singh said. There was no immediate comment by Sandhu on Singh's allegations.

"I gave her a chance at that time when she was not Miss Universe, I spent a huge sum on this movie. It is not a small-budget movie," stated Upasana. The actress also claimed that she had to postpone the film's release date from May 27 to August 19. The film, Bai Ji Kuttange, also stars Dev Kharoud and Gurpreet Ghuggi and is directed by Smeep Kang.

Earlier, in an interview, Upasana reacted to her exit from The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017. Upasana revealed that she left the show because she wasn’t feeling good and enjoying her role. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, “Money is important to an extent, But after a point, your satisfaction becomes more important. I only want to do roles that make me feel good. I always tell my producers to give me roles that not everyone can do. Like I was doing the Kapil show, it was at the top for 2-2.5 years. Then came a point where I felt that I don't have much to do in this. I was getting good money. I told Kapil that I don't have much to do here, give me something like the role I did at the beginning of the show as I enjoyed that very much. Isme maza nahi aa raha hai (It's not fun anymore).”

She added, “That's why I left the show. Paise nahi, paise bahot acche de rahe the kyunki hamara show bahut hit tha (Not because of money, as they were giving me very good money since our show was a hit). But still, I left because I didn't feel satisfied. Kapil and I are very good friends, and we still keep in touch. Whenever we talk I tell him that only call me back when there is something substantial to do. I say the same to every producer.” (With inputs from PTI)